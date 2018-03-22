Dreams and Monsters, with BEMF

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the BEMF Orchestra courses through the complete dramatic spectrum of Rameau, from his infectious dance music to the most lamenting of opera arias.
Sunday, January 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Recorded on June 13, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.
Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra
Robert Mealy, director and concertmaster
Emőke Baráth, sopranoTeresa Wakim, soprano
Christian Immler, baritone
On the program:
Castor et Pollux: Menuets 1 & 2, Tambourin, Gavottes 1 & 2
Tristes apprêts
Entrée et combat figuré d’Athlètes
Air très gai
Loure — Ici se lève l’aurore
Gavotte — Sur les ombres fugitives
Passepieds
Nature, Amour
Entrée des Lutteurs — Chaconne — Marche from Naïs
Ouverture from Les fêtes de Polymnie
Volez, Plaisirs from Les fêtes de l’Hymen et de l’Amour
Dardanus: Air pour les plaisirs, Tambourins 1 & 2
Cesse, cruel amour
Rigaudons 1 & 2
Ritournelle vive — Tout l’avenir — Suspends ta brilliante carrière
Air grave pour les magiciens
Nos cris ont pénétré
Menuets 1 & 2
Tambourins 1 & 2
Sommeil
Gavotte vive
Pour la fête où l’on vous appelle
Chaconne from Les Indes galantes
See the program notes for this concert.
Learn more about the Boston Early Music Festival and see upcoming events.