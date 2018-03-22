Dreams and Monsters, with BEMF

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the BEMF Orchestra courses through the complete dramatic spectrum of Rameau, from his infectious dance music to the most lamenting of opera arias.

Sunday, January 26, 2020

7:00 PM

Recorded on June 13, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

Robert Mealy, director and concertmaster

Emőke Baráth, sopranoTeresa Wakim, soprano

Christian Immler, baritone

On the program:

Castor et Pollux: Menuets 1 & 2, Tambourin, Gavottes 1 & 2

Tristes apprêts

Entrée et combat figuré d’Athlètes

Air très gai

Loure — Ici se lève l’aurore

Gavotte — Sur les ombres fugitives

Passepieds

Nature, Amour

Entrée des Lutteurs — Chaconne — Marche from Naïs

Ouverture from Les fêtes de Polymnie

Volez, Plaisirs from Les fêtes de l’Hymen et de l’Amour

Dardanus: Air pour les plaisirs, Tambourins 1 & 2

Cesse, cruel amour

Rigaudons 1 & 2

Ritournelle vive — Tout l’avenir — Suspends ta brilliante carrière

Air grave pour les magiciens

Nos cris ont pénétré

Menuets 1 & 2

Tambourins 1 & 2

Sommeil

Gavotte vive

Pour la fête où l’on vous appelle

Chaconne from Les Indes galantes

