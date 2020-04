"Dreams of a Wounded Musketeer," from ACRONYM

Wednesday, April 29, 9pm

On a Festival 1750 broadcast, one of today's most vibrant early music ensembles performs astonishing and rarely heard works from the early and mid-1600's at the Boston Early Music Festival.

On the program:

Pezel - Ciacona a6 in B-flat, from Opus Musicum Sonatarum

Anonymous (?Biber/?Schmelzer) - Sonata Jucunda a6 in D minor

Valentini - Sonata a4 (arr. a10) in G minor "Enharmonic"

Bertali - Sonata a4 in D minor

Poglietti - Sonata a8 in A minor

Drese - Sonata a6 in C

Capricornus - Sonata a8 in A minor

Schmelzer - Serenada in Mascara a8 in A

Biber - Battalia a10 in D

