Dvorák and the Heartbeat of America

Sunday, February 7, 2021

7:00 PM



On WCRB In Concert with Mistral, baritone Justin Austin sings songs and spirituals by Harry Burleigh in a program that also includes Dvorák's "American" Quintet and music by William Grant Still, on demand.



Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Mistral

Justin Austin, baritone



On the program:



William Grant STILL Excerpt from Suite for violin and piano

STILL Danzas de Panama

Harry BURLEIGH My Lord What a Morning

BURLEIGH I Don't Feel No-Ways Tired

BURLEIGH Oh, Didn't it Rain

BURLEIGH O Rocks, Don't Fall on Me

Antonín DVORÁK, arr. Scolnik "American" String Quintet, arr. for flute and strings



Recorded on November 8, 2020

Read the program notes for this concert.



Learn more about Mistral, including upcoming concerts.