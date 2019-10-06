Emmanuel Pahud's Bach Suite

The Principal Flutist of the Berlin Philharmonic brings lightness, grace, and depth to the Orchestral Suite No. 2, and Ton Koopman directs the Cantata No. 138 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552, "St. Anne" (arr. Max Reger) - Markus Becker, piano

Cantata BWV 138, Warum betruebst du dich, mein Herz? (translation) - Caroline Stam, soprano; Bernhard Landauer, alto; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor, BWV 1067 - Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Berlin Baroque Soloists, Rainer Kussmaul, director