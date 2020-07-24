Esfahani and Bach's First Masterpieces

Harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani plays music that reveals not just musical genius, but also the drive of its composer to make his mark, and Ton Koopman directs the Cantata No. 187 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552-2, "St. Anne" - Fretwork

Cantata BWV 187 Es wartet alles auf dich (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir and Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor

Toccata in F-sharp minor, BWV 910 - Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord

Concerto in D minor for Two Violins, BWV 1043 - Isabelle Faust and Bernhard Forck, violins; Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin