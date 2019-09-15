An Evening of Piano Masterpieces, with Beatrice Rana

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, Beatrice Rana plays a recital sweeping through the acrobatics of Chopin, the mysticism of Ravel, and the dance of Stravinsky, all available on demand.

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Sunday, September 15, 2019

7:00 PM

CHOPIN Études, Book II

RAVEL Miroirs

STRAVINSKY Suite from The Firebird (trans. Guido Agosti)

Recorded February 27, 2019 at the Longy School of Music's Pickman Hall

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about the Celebrity Series of Boston and see upcoming events.