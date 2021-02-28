 An Evening of Venetian Mandolin Pieces, with Avi Avital | CRB
An Evening of Venetian Mandolin Pieces, with Avi Avital

  • Avi Avital
    Harald Hoffmann / Deutsche Grammophon

Sunday, February 28, 2021
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, mandolinist Avi Avital joins the Venice Baroque Orchestra in a concert of Italian gems, with concertos by Geminiani, Vivaldi, and Albinoni, on demand.

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:


Venice Baroque Orchestra
Avi Avital, mandolin
Anna Fusek, recorder

GEMINIANI Concerto after Corelli, "La Follia"
VIVALDI Lute Concerto in D, RV 93
ALBINONI Concerto in G for Strings
VIVALDI Concerto in G for 2 Mandolins, RV 532 (arr. for mandolin and recorder)
VIVALDI Concerto in D minor for Strings, RV 127
VIVALDI Mandolin Concerto in C, RV 425
att. Giovanni PAISIELLO Mandolin Concerto in E-flat
VIVALDI The Four Seasons: "Summer"

Recorded July 12, 2019 at the Shalin Liu Performance Center at Rockport Music

For more about Avi Avital and his new album, hear an interview with CRB's Chris Voss on Out of the Box.

Learn more about Rockport Music and see upcoming events.

