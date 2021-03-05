Every Piece of Classical Music Ever Used in Old Cartoons

What do Mozart's Barber of Seville overture, Wagner's Ride of the Valkyries, and Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 have in common? You guessed it: Bugs Bunny.

1. Bridgerton (and Green Book, and The United States v. Billie Holiday) composer Kris Bowers's new short film documentary, A Concerto is a Conversation, tracks his family history with his 91-year old grandfather, from Jim Crow Florida to Walt Disney Concert Hall. Learn more about Kris Bowers.

2. The internet's biggest Bach website, Bach-Cantatas.com, started the way most websites do: a single person with a hobby. Meet Aryeh Oron, the Israeli man whose passion for Bach inspired him to create this resource used every day by musicians and scholars all over the world -- from conductor Masaaki Suzuki to CRB's own Brian McCreath, producer and host of The Bach Hour.

3. Anthony McGill, the New York Philharmonic's principal clarinet player, spoke with VAN Magazine about composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, the art of interpretation, and expanding the musical canon.

4. Guatemalan composer Joaquín Orellana is inventing his own instruments as a way of expressing his country's unique soul through music. Get a closer look.

5. Here you go: the most comprehensive guide to classical music in old cartoons that we have ever seen, all in one handy Twitter thread.