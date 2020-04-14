Festival 1750

Beginning Monday, April 20, WCRB takes you to the concert halls of three of Boston's cornerstone music organizations, with weeknight performances from Boston Baroque, the Handel and Haydn Society, and the Boston Early Music Festival.

During these extraordinary times of dark concert halls, Classical Radio Boston keeps you connected to the community of live performances with a series of evening concert broadcasts. Bringing together some of the most electrically charged and serenely beautiful performances of the last few years, each evening features one of three invaluable organizations who enliven Boston's musical life.

The broadcast festival features music created immediately before and after the pivotal year of 1750, when the elaborate vibrancy of Baroque masters Bach and Handel began to give way to the grace and proportions of composers like Haydn and Mozart.

Among the highlights are

Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, performed by the period instrument orchestra of the Handel and Haydn Society,

orchestral selections from Rameau's operas as performed by the Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra, and

concertos performed by Boston Baroque.

Join us Mondays through Fridays, April 20-May 1, at 9pm for these stellar performances.