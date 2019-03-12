Front Row Boston Presents Brooklyn Rider

The boundary-shattering string quartet comes to the Live at Fraser series, with special guests, on May 10.

May 10, 2019

7:00 - 9:00 PM

1 Guest St., Brighton

Brooklyn Rider has earned their reputation as "the future of chamber music,” with their eclectic repertoire and beguiling performances that continue to attract legions of fans and draw rave reviews from classical, world, and rock critics alike. We're thrilled to welcome them into our studios for the Live at Fraser series - an intimate, one-of-a-kind concert experience that later becomes a stunning video. See examples of other Live at Fraser concerts here.

In 2018, Brooklyn Rider released the critically-acclaimed Dreamers with Mexican jazz vocalist Magos Herrera. The recording earned them a spot on NPR Music’s "Best Songs of 2018" and "Best Classical Albums of 2018" lists, and includes gems of the Ibero-American songbook alongside pieces written to texts by Octavio Paz, Rubén Darío, and Federico García Lorca.

Brooklyn Rider debuted Healing Modes in 2019, a project that focuses on the healing power of music. The new venture presents Beethoven's Opus 132 alongside five new commissions by Reena Esmail, Gabriela Lena Frank, Matana Roberts, Caroline Shaw, and Du Yun.

Brooklyn Rider will be joined by special guests that will be announced at a later date. We recommend you get your tickets today before they sell out.

After the performance, join the musicians in a beer and wine dessert reception with light refreshments.

$18-$25