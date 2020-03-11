Gabrielian's Bach Remix

Related Program: 
A combination of the visions of three different composers leads to a unique take on a Bach sonata from pianist Tanya Gabrielian, and Ton Koopman directs the Cantata No. 97 on The Bach Hour.

Suite in E, BWV 1006a: III. Gavotte en Rondeu - Elizabeth Farr, lute-harpsichord

Cantata BWV 97 In allen meinen Taten (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005 (trans. Bach, Saint-Saëns, and Cardelús) - Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005

CD of the Week: Tanya Gabrielian: Remix

By WCRB Staff Sep 18, 2017
Tanya Gabrielian
William Reinert Associates

Tanya Gabrielian was a student at the Royal Academy of Music when an injury landed her in the hospital for a month. Listening to Bach during  that painful time was transformative for her as musician. In this album, she rebuilds suites by J.S. Bach using transcriptions by a colorful assortment of composers.