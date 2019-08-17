German Romantic Masterpieces, with Roth

Saturday, August 17, 2019

8:00 PM

Kirill Gerstein is the soloist in the mighty Piano Concerto No. 2 by Brahms, and François-Xavier Roth leads the BSO in the Second Symphony by Schumann.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

François-Xavier Roth, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 2

In a conversation with WCRB's Brian McCreath, conductor François-Xavier Roth describes his first impressions of Tanglewood, how he came to appreciate Brahms, and his work with soloists Kirill Gerstein and Yo-Yo Ma: