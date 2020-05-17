A Gershwin Celebration at the Pops!

In an encore broadcast from 2016, Nicole Cabell and Nmon Ford join the Boston Pops, pianist Charlie Albright, and conductor David Charles Abell for music by an iconic American composer, including selections from "Porgy and Bess" and Rhapsody in Blue!

Sunday, May 17, 7pm

Nicole Cabell, soprano

Nmon Ford, baritone

Charlie Albright, piano

Boston Pops, David Charles Abell, conductor

Highlights of the program include:

selections from the Gershwin Songbook

selections from Porgy and Bess

selections from Of Thee I Sing

Rhapsody in Blue