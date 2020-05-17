Related Program: 
Upcoming "In Concert" Broadcasts

A Gershwin Celebration at the Pops!

  • Nicole Cabell and Nmon Ford with the Boston Pops
    Nicole Cabell and Nmon Ford with the Boston Pops
    Winslow Townson / Boston Pops

In an encore broadcast from 2016, Nicole Cabell and Nmon Ford join the Boston Pops, pianist Charlie Albright, and conductor David Charles Abell for music by an iconic American composer, including selections from "Porgy and Bess" and Rhapsody in Blue!

Sunday, May 17, 7pm

Nicole Cabell, soprano
Nmon Ford, baritone
Charlie Albright, piano
Boston Pops, David Charles Abell, conductor

Highlights of the program include:

selections from the Gershwin Songbook
selections from Porgy and Bess
selections from Of Thee I Sing
Rhapsody in Blue

Tags: 
Nicole Cabell
Boston Pops
George Gershwin
David Charles Abell
Charlie Albright