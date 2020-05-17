A Gershwin Celebration at the Pops!

In an encore broadcast from 2016, Nicole Cabell and Nmon Ford join the Boston Pops, pianist Charlie Albright, and conductor David Charles Abell for music by an iconic American composer, including selections from "Porgy and Bess" and Rhapsody in Blue!
Sunday, May 17, 7pm
Nicole Cabell, soprano
Nmon Ford, baritone
Charlie Albright, piano
Boston Pops, David Charles Abell, conductor
Highlights of the program include:
selections from the Gershwin Songbook
selections from Porgy and Bess
selections from Of Thee I Sing
Rhapsody in Blue