An eccentric but deeply compelling musician applies his own distinctive voice to one of Bach's greatest masterpieces, and Marcus Creed directs the composer's motet "Sing to the Lord a New Song," on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225 (translation) - Vocalconsort Berlin, Marcus Creed, conductor

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 - Glenn Gould, piano

See the trailer from Genius Within: The Inner Life of Glenn Gould: