Glories of the Italian Baroque

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, the local ensemble performs an international tour of dazzling baroque masterpieces, featuring violinist Aisslinn Nosky, now available on demand.

Sunday, April 28, 2019

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

On the program:

CORELLI Concerto Frosso in F, Op. 6, No. 2

VIVALDI Violin Concerto in D minor, RV 242, Per Pisendel

Aisslinn Nosky, violin

MUFFAT Concerto Grosso No. 12, Propita Sydera

TELEMANN Viola Concerto

Karina Schmitz, viola

GEMINIANI Concerto Grosso, after Corelli, Op. 5 No. 5

TELEMANN Concerto for 3 Violins

VIVALDI Concerto for Violin, Op. 8 No. 5, Tempesta di mare

Aisslinn Nosky, violin

Recorded on February 22, 2019, at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

