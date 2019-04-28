Glories of the Italian Baroque

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, the local ensemble performs an international tour of dazzling baroque masterpieces, featuring violinist Aisslinn Nosky, now available on demand.
Sunday, April 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
On the program:
CORELLI Concerto Frosso in F, Op. 6, No. 2
VIVALDI Violin Concerto in D minor, RV 242, Per Pisendel
Aisslinn Nosky, violin
MUFFAT Concerto Grosso No. 12, Propita Sydera
TELEMANN Viola Concerto
Karina Schmitz, viola
GEMINIANI Concerto Grosso, after Corelli, Op. 5 No. 5
TELEMANN Concerto for 3 Violins
VIVALDI Concerto for Violin, Op. 8 No. 5, Tempesta di mare
Aisslinn Nosky, violin
Recorded on February 22, 2019, at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.
