The briliance of Canadian Brass casts new light on to one of Bach's most enduring masterpieces on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Violin Concerto in E, BWV 1042 - Gottfried von der Goltz, violin and director; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

Jesu, meine Freude, BWV 227 (translation) - Monteverdi Choir, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (selections) - Canadian Brass