Google Doodle Honors Violinist, Activist Zitkala-Ša

Her 145th birthday would have been this past Monday. Also in this roundup: a new AI pianist, iconic fictional composers, and more!

1. We'll start off with an oldie, but a goodie: Bach's "The Well-Tempered Clavier," visualized in dizzying lights.

2. We spend a lot of time talking about real composers here. But what about fictional ones? Here are 5 of the best totally fictional composers, immortalized on paper, onscreen, and beyond.

3. This AI takes audio files and creates startlingly lifelike, 3D animated pianists to match:

4. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason joined singer Gary Barlow in a moving performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," for Barlow's online series, "The Crooner Sessions."

5. Monday, Feb. 22's Google Doodle celebrated the 145th birthday of writer, musician, teacher, composer, and suffragist Zitkala-Ša, a member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe of South Dakota. Her story is incredible -- check it out here.