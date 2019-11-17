The Grace of Bach's Lute, Transformed

Stephan Schmidt draws out unexpected colors and nuance in a piece originally for lute, and Chrisoph Coin conducts the Cantata No. 115 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Trio Sonata in G minor, BWV 1030 (after the Flute Sonata in B minor) - Rare Fruits Council

Cantata BWV 115 Mache dich, mein Geist, bereit (translation) - Barbara Schlick, soprano; Andreas Scholl, alto; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Concerto Vocale of Leipzig and Baroque Ensemble of Limoges, Christoph Coin, director

Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro, BWV 998 - Stephan Schmidt, ten-string guitar