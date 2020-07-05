Gratitude and Joy in Bach's Cantata 147

Masaaki Suzuki leads Bach Collegium Japan in a work that includes some of the composer's most iconic music on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Chorale on Jesu bleibet meine Freude, from Cantata No. 147 - The 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic

Concerto in C for Two Pianos, BWV 1061 - Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos; Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Cantata BWV 147 Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, counter-tenor; Gerd Tuerk, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor