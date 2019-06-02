Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Halls Conducts Bach's Ascension Oratorio

  • Matthew Halls
    Eric Richmond

On The Bach Hour, Matthew Halls leads the Retrospect Ensemble in a brilliant expression of the multi-dimensional complexity and beauty of the composer's art.

On the program:

Flute Sonata in E-flat, BWV 1031:  II. Siciliano (arr. Crespo) - German Brass

Ascension Oratorio, BWV 11 (translation) - Carolyn Sampson, soprano;  Iestyn Davies, countertenor;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Peter Harvey, bass;  Retrospect Ensemble, Matthew Halls, conductor

Concerto for two harpsichords, BWV 1061a - Peter Sykes and Mahan Esfahani, harpsichords

German Brass
Matthew Halls
Retrospect Ensemble
Johann Sebastian Bach