Halls Conducts Bach's Ascension Oratorio

On The Bach Hour, Matthew Halls leads the Retrospect Ensemble in a brilliant expression of the multi-dimensional complexity and beauty of the composer's art.

On the program:

Flute Sonata in E-flat, BWV 1031: II. Siciliano (arr. Crespo) - German Brass

Ascension Oratorio, BWV 11 (translation) - Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Iestyn Davies, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Retrospect Ensemble, Matthew Halls, conductor

Concerto for two harpsichords, BWV 1061a - Peter Sykes and Mahan Esfahani, harpsichords