Handel and Haydn's "Messiah"

Monday, December 21, 2020
8:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers conducts Handel's "Messiah" at Symphony Hall in Boston, now on-demand!
This concert originally aired December 10, 2017.
On the program:
HANDEL Messiah
Harry Christophers, conductor
Katherine Watson, soprano
Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano
Allan Clayton, tenor
Sumner Thompson, baritone
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
H+H Vocal Arts Program Young Women's Chamber Choir and Young Men's Chorus
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
Hear Part 3:
Explore the Messiah digital exhibit.