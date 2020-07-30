Handel's Solomon, on Choral Masterworks

This Sunday at 9 on Choral Masterworks, hear Handel’s glorious masterpiece "Solomon," sung by a brilliant cast of soloists, with the RIAS Chamber Choir and the Academy for Ancient Music Berlin, conducted by Daniel Reuss.

For many of us, singing has been a source of comfort, community, and personal expression throughout our lives, in times of trouble and in times of celebration. But now, during this most troublesome time of COVID-19, singing has been acknowledged as an unsafe activity. It’s a bitter irony that the very thing that would comfort us most – singing together – is the thing that is most dangerous!

That’s why we’re bringing you Sunday Night Choral Masterworks, Sundays at 9pm on WCRB. It’s our opportunity to share superb recordings of some of the greatest music ever composed for choir. These are the sounds that will ring in our ears, until we can raise our voices again!

Here's our schedule: