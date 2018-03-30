Handel's Timeless Celebration of the Holidays

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, in one of the most anticipated traditions of any holiday season, Masaaki Suzuki leads H+H in Handel's "Messiah."

Sunday, December 8, 2019

7:00 PM

On the program:

HANDEL Messiah

Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Elizabeth Watts, soprano

Reginald Mobley, countertenor

Nicholas Phan, tenor

Dashon Burton, bass-baritone

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

Recorded on December 1, 2019 at Symphony Hall

Learn more about this concert and read enhanced program notes.

Hear host Chris Voss in conversation with Maestro Suzuki:

See upcoming events with the Handel and Haydn Society.