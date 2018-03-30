Handel's Timeless Celebration of the Holidays

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, in one of the most anticipated traditions of any holiday season, Masaaki Suzuki leads H+H in Handel's "Messiah."
Sunday, December 8, 2019
7:00 PM
On the program:
HANDEL Messiah
Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Elizabeth Watts, soprano
Reginald Mobley, countertenor
Nicholas Phan, tenor
Dashon Burton, bass-baritone
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
Recorded on December 1, 2019 at Symphony Hall
Learn more about this concert and read enhanced program notes.
Hear host Chris Voss in conversation with Maestro Suzuki: