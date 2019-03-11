Harry Christophers on the St. Matthew Passion, Part One

On The Bach Hour, Handel and Haydn Society Artist Director Harry Christophers talks with host Brian McCreath about the emotional and musical power of Bach's St. Matthew Passion.

On the program:

St. Matthew Passion: highlights of Part One (translation) - Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Evangelist (tenor); Andreas Schmidt, Jesus (baritone); Ann Monoyios and Barbara Bonney, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, contralto; Michael Chance, countertenor; Howard Crook, tenor; Monteverdi Choir, London Oratory Junior Choir, and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor