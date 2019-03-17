Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Harry Christophers on the St. Matthew Passion, Part Two

  • Harry Christophers
    Handel and Haydn Society

Handel and Haydn Society Artist Director Harry Christophers talks with host Brian McCreath about Part Two of Bach's St. Matthew Passion.

St. Matthew Passion:  highlights of Part Two (translation) - Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Evangelist (tenor);  Andreas Schmidt, Jesus (baritone);  Ann Monoyios and Barbara Bonney, soprano;  Anne Sofie von Otter, contralto;  Michael Chance, countertenor;  Howard Crook, tenor;  Monteverdi Choir, London Oratory Junior Choir, and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

