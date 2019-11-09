Hilary Hahn's Bach

On The Bach Hour, one of today's finest violinists joins WCRB's Brian McCreath to talk about - and perform - Bach's music for solo violin.

On the program:

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068: I. Overture (arr. Crespo) - German Brass

Cantata BWV 98 Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan (translation) - Sophie Karthauser, soprano; Petra Noskaiova, alto; Christoph Genz, tenor; Dominik Woerner, bass-baritone; La Petite Bande, Sigiswald Kuijken, director

Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan, BWV 1116 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Heinrich Gottfried Trost organ, St. Walpurgis, Grossengottern, Germany)

Violin Sonata No. 2 in A minor, BWV 1003 - Hilary Hahn, violin

WCRB's Brian McCreath talks with Hilary Hahn about performing and recording Bach's solo violin music: