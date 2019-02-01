"Hip Hopera" Will Be Your New Favorite Genre

Yeah, you heard us right -- hip hopera! Also in this week's roundup: 5,000 pages of Verdi's drafts made public, Sufjan Stevens's new ballet, and classcial composers as John Mulaney quotes.

1. An old locked trunk turned out to be full of 5,000 pages of Verdi's papers -- and the contents are going public.

The trunk, filled with 5,000 pages of Verdi's papers, was locked for years. Tomorrow its contents go public. https://t.co/RkxOBO5NTU — Zachary Woolfe (@zwoolfe) January 28, 2019

2. Word nerds, this one's for you: Merriam Webster (yes, the dictionary) compiled a list of words with secret musical definitions. Think you know what "smite" means? Think again.

3. Her name is Jessica Bejarano, and she might just be America's coolest maestra.

4. Choreographer Justin Peck and singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens are collaborating on a new ballet called "Principia."

5. Learn the piano, and you can learn any instrument -- especially on THIS piano, which has 20 other instruments inside.

6. From sickly child to member of the Danish resistance to pioneering composer of electronic music, Else Marie Pade has a fascinating life story.

She was arrested and tortured by the Gestapo at 19, drew staves on the walls of her cell with her garter belt buckle, vowed to devote her life to music if she ever escaped, then helped alter the aural course of the twentieth century. Meet Else Marie Pade: https://t.co/ILihzMsgpZ — Emily E Hogstad (@song_of_lark) January 30, 2019

7. This is far and away the best thread we've seen all week:

Classical composers as John Mulaney quotes, a thread brought to you by me staying inside and avoiding Chiberia reality — Liora Strong (@liorastrong) January 30, 2019

8. Baritone Babatunde Akinboboye is turning his love for opera and hip hop into some unbelievable jams! (P.S. -- he's crowdfunding to record an EP, which he's calling "Hip Hopera.")