HK Gruber's Cosmic Perspective, with Håkan Hardenberger

Sunday, July 14, 2019
7:00 PM

The renowned trumpeter is the soloist in HK Gruber’s Aerial, an ethereal view of Earth from above, and Andris Nelsons conducts the BSO in Beethoven’s exuberant Symphony No. 4.

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4
HK GRUBER Aerial, Concerto for trumpet and orchestra
Richard STRAUSS “Dance of the Seven Veils” from Salome

Hear a preview of HK Gruber's Aerial with Håkan Hardenberger and WCRB's Brian McCreath:

Hakan Hardenberger
Andris Nelsons
Ludwig van Beethoven
HK Gruber
Richard Strauss