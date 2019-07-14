HK Gruber's Cosmic Perspective, with Håkan Hardenberger

Sunday, July 14, 2019

7:00 PM

The renowned trumpeter is the soloist in HK Gruber’s Aerial, an ethereal view of Earth from above, and Andris Nelsons conducts the BSO in Beethoven’s exuberant Symphony No. 4.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4

HK GRUBER Aerial, Concerto for trumpet and orchestra

Richard STRAUSS “Dance of the Seven Veils” from Salome

Hear a preview of HK Gruber's Aerial with Håkan Hardenberger and WCRB's Brian McCreath: