Hope, Inspiration in Curb-side Concerts as Musicians Find New Venues

  • Jordan Busa performs in Long Beach, CA, in a video from The Hi-lo
With concert halls closed and tours cancelled everywhere, what is a musician to do? For many, the answer is to continue to provide comfort and hope in any way they can. There are a ton of performances happening on porches, balconies, and in online spaces these days -- here are a few we love.

1. Actors, singers, musicians, and critics share the five minutes that made them love opera.

2. This doctor-slash-violinist and her musician husband played a lovely concert from their London balcony over Easter weekend:

3. Another curbside concert: in New Zealand, this couple -- both music professors -- play for their street during lockdown.

4. ...And in Maryland, this cellist brings music to her neighborhood from her porch each afternoon.

5. Glenn Gould thought Mozart was a bad composer. Check out this video from the American Archive of Public Broadcasting to find out what else he thought.

6. If you followed last weekend's virtual NFL draft, you might be wondering about the musicians featured throughout the program. Here's a profile on one of them: cellist and Jets fan Marc Moskovitz.

7. San Francisco Ballet dancers are making the most of quarantine:

8. ClassicFM has some suggestions for movies and TV shows on Netflix that will help fulfill your classical music craving.

9. Cellist HAUSER released this video from the iconic Arena Pula in Croatia:

10. Musicians from the City of Glasgow Wind Orchestra are here to cheer us up(town) with this virtual performance of Uptown Funk:

11. In Long Beach, CA, violinist Jordan Busa is giving mini porchside concerts for $10 a pop:

12. Augustin Hadelich's gorgeous performance of Dvorak's Humoreske, recorded in our own Fraser Performance Studio:

13. And here's Augustin Hadelich at it again, along with violinist Julia Fischer and an all-star cast of 12 of their friends, presenting a Chaconne at Home for 14 violins:

link roundup

