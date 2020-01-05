Hope Overcomes Evil in Part 6 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio

On The Bach Hour, Nikolaus Harnoncourt directs the final chapter of Bach's seasonal masterpiece, one that ends in staggering brilliance and hints of what's to come.

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, BWV 1048 - American Bach Soloists, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

Preludes and Fugues from Book I of The Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 1 in C major, BWV 846; No. 2 in C minor, BWV 847; No. 7 in E-flat major, BWV 852; No.21 in B-flat major, BWV 866 - Andras Schiff, piano

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part VI (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernarda Fink, alto; Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist); Christian Gerhaher, bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor