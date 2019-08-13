If the Shoe Fits: von Stade in Massenet's "Cinderella"

Sunday at 9:30 on WCRB's "Voices," enjoy a charming telling of the beloved fairy tale, complete with fairy godmother, a glass slipper, and a very handsome prince.

Sunday, August 18 2019

9:30 PM

MASSENET Cendrillon

Cendrillon (Cinderella): Frederica von Stade

Prince Charming: Nicola Gedda

Step-mother: Jane Berbié

Pandolfe: Jules Bastin

Fairy: Ruth Welting

Noémie: Teresa Cahill

Dorothée: Elizabeth Bainbridge

The King: Claude Méloni

The Dean: Paul Crook

Surintendant des Plaisirs: Christian du Plessis

Prime Minister: John Noble

Messenger: Claude Méloni

Philharmonia Orchestra

Ambrosian Opera Chorus

Julius Rudel, conductor

