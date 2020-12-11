Instant Replay: 021

By Dec 11, 2020

Holiday, non-holiday, and everything in between, here's what we can't stop listening to this month.

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

CRB's Holiday Streams
Chris Voss

I’ve really been leaning into the holidays this year. Normally I don’t buy a tree until way last minute, but this year I bought one right after Thanksgiving. And what goes well with all this spirit? The WCRB Holiday streams, of course! Here's how to listen.

J.S. Bach -- Magnificat, BWV 243a: I. Magnificat anima mea
Brian McCreath

Full disclosure: I’ve been listening to this over and over because it’s part of an episode of The Bach Hour I just produced. But going back much further, Magnificat is, probably more than anything else, responsible for my love of Bach’s music. There is no more addictive piece I know. In fact, in this opening movement, Bach lays down the law (as he so often does) for how to write a great pop song, with a catchy hook, a rhythmic groove that burrows into your ear and won’t leave, ridiculously simple lyrics, and even that magical radio playlist length of three minutes. Well done JSB.

Candlelight Carols with the Trinity Church Choir
Laura Carlo

This album is not on Spotify.

This year was the year of time moving so slowly and flying by all at once. For this holiday season, all I want is music that centers me, that reminds me that there is a lot of beauty and good in this world... and that better days are coming. I'm staying local this month with one of my absolute favorite Christmas CDs: "Candlelight Carols with the Trinity Church Choir," conducted by Brian Jones, from Copley Square, Boston.  It's a wonder I haven't worn it out. There are old favorites, and songs that may be new to you, too... at least they were for me. Just sit back and find your peace.

Karen O, Daniele Luppi, Danger Mouse -- Turn The Light
Rani Schloss

I just moved, and when I was unpacking and getting settled before the internet was hooked up, I listened to my “Fall 2020” playlist on repeat, and this song in particular. It’s a track from the album “Lux Prima,” a collaboration between vocalist Karen O, of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and producer Danger Mouse, of Gnarls Barkley, Broken Bells, and a whole bunch of albums you probably enjoyed in the 2000s/2010s. It’s a little funky, a little gritty, a little ethereal, and very much my jam.

Ashley Barrett, Darren Korb -- Good Riddance (Hades: Original Soundtrack)
Kendall Todd

This fall, I've been playing a lot of a video game called "Hades," which is, as you might expect, about Greek gods and the underworld. It's a ton of fun, and the music is totally incredible. "Good Riddance" is a duet between Orpheus and Persephone, whom you can help reunite in the game -- minor spoiler, but they sing this the first time you see them together. It's a gorgeous song, and even more so in context!

Vince Guaraldi Trio -- O Tannenbaum
Colin Brumley

Christmastime for me is all about the traditions. One of my favorites is the Christmas Eve music pageant with our family friends – a living room detritus of pianos, saxophones, violas, and everything in between. My dad is always the headliner, but one of my contributions every year is an arrangement of the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “O Tannenbaum.” The Peanuts Christmas sheet music book never leaves the piano, year-round.

John Denver -- When the River Meets the Sea
Jay Fondin

Here's my holiday gift to you: the most nostalgic, melancholy track from my favorite Christmas album of all time.

-----

Listen to the full playlist here:

Tags: 
Instant Replay

Related Content

Instant Replay: 020

By Nov 11, 2020

This month, we're listening to music of all stripes: jazzy songs from the 1950s, energetic fiddle tunes, tracks that remind us of home, and songs that tell us it's all going to be okay. 

Instant Replay: 019

By Oct 7, 2020

October: a month for apple picking, crunching leaves underfoot, cider donuts... and new music picks from all of us at CRB! Here's what we're listening to this month when we're off the clock.

Instant Replay: 018

By Sep 15, 2020
Album covers for six of the tracks chosen for this month's Instant Replay

Even though everything's a little different this year, the month of September still feels like the start of something new. Well, what better way to celebrate that fresh feeling than with music? Check out our favorite tracks of the month in the latest edition of Instant Replay!