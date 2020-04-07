Instant Replay: Anniversary Playlists

By 16 minutes ago

It's been exactly one year since we started sharing our favorite music monthly on Instant Replay! This month, we're taking a look back. We compiled all of our individual Instant Replay choices into personalized playlists, featuring all the music we've loved over the past year.

To help categorize these playlists, I've asked everyone to describe their taste in music -- with an added challenge: keeping those descriptions to six words of fewer. Here's what we had to say about the music we love:

Laura Carlo: "From Bach to rock to...Bacharach."

Cathy Fuller: "Communicative, colorful, heartfelt, fearless, honest, adventurous."

Chris Voss: "Mix of contemporary, classical, and folk!"

Alan McLellan: "Music from the heart, often vocal."

Jessie Jacobs: "Whimsical, ethereal or a little funky."

Jay Fondin: "Wistful choirs & folk bops that slap."

Brian McCreath: "Two flavors: soothingly mellow; eye-poppingly brash".

Kendall Todd: "Either dance-y or a gut punch."

Rani Schloss: "Funky, upbeat, hummable bops, usually women."

Colin Brumley: "Classical and metal – not so different!"

-----

How do your music preferences compare to ours? What's your six-word description? Let us know on social media. And, as always, here's the full cumulative playlist -- a year of Instant Replay, with 8 hours and 42 minutes of music.

Tags: 
Instant Replay

Related Content

Instant Replay: 013

By Mar 26, 2020

We’ve entered into a time of incredible uncertainty, but it’s during times like this that a lot of us find hope and strength in music and hobbies. Here’s music that’s keeping us calm, collected and carrying on, along with a look at the activities we’ve been turning to for comfort.

Instant Replay: 012

By Mar 4, 2020

They say that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. This edition of Instant Replay has music for everything the month throws at you, in one fantastic playlist! 

Instant Replay: 011

By Feb 4, 2020

Frankly, this month's Instant Replay is a bit more of a grab-bag than most. And that's what makes it great! A little of this, a little of that -- here's the music we love right now.