Introspective Piano Masterpieces, with Seong-Jin Cho

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, the winner of the 2015 International Chopin Competition plays music by Beethoven, Debussy, and Chopin.

Sunday, June 9, 2019

7:00 PM

Recorded on February 25, 2018 at Rockport Music's Shalin Liu Performance Center

On the program:

BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No 8 in C minor, Pathétique

BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 30 in E

DEBUSSY Images: Book II

CHOPIN Piano Sonata No. 3 in B-minor



Hear Part 1 of the concert:

Hear Part 2 of the concert:

Hear a preview interview with Seong-Jin Cho:

Watch videos of Seong-Jin Cho

