Introspective Piano Masterpieces, with Seong-Jin Cho

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, the winner of the 2015 International Chopin Competition plays music by Beethoven, Debussy, and Chopin.
Sunday, June 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Recorded on February 25, 2018 at Rockport Music's Shalin Liu Performance Center
On the program:
BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No 8 in C minor, Pathétique
BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 30 in E
DEBUSSY Images: Book II
CHOPIN Piano Sonata No. 3 in B-minor
Hear Part 1 of the concert:
Hear Part 2 of the concert:
Hear a preview interview with Seong-Jin Cho:
