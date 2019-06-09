Related Program: 
In Concert

Introspective Piano Masterpieces, with Seong-Jin Cho

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, the winner of the 2015 International Chopin Competition plays music by Beethoven, Debussy, and Chopin.

Sunday, June 9, 2019
7:00 PM

Recorded on February 25, 2018 at Rockport Music's Shalin Liu Performance Center

On the program:

BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No 8 in C minor, Pathétique
BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 30 in E
DEBUSSY Images: Book II
CHOPIN Piano Sonata No. 3 in B-minor
 

Hear Part 1 of the concert:

Hear Part 2 of the concert:

Hear a preview interview with Seong-Jin Cho:

Ludwig van Beethoven
Claude Debussy
Frederic Chopin