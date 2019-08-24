John Williams' Film Night with the Boston Pops!

Saturday, August 24, 2019

8:00 PM

In one of the most anticipated annual traditions at Tanglewood, David Newman leads the Pops in a program full of the iconic film score composer’s most beloved works.

Boston Pops

David Newman, conductor

John Williams, host

John Williams' Film Night has long been established as one of the Tanglewood calendar’s most anticipated and beloved evenings. John Williams introduces this year’s celebration of the music of Hollywood and beyond, featuring the Boston Pops and conductor David Newman.

