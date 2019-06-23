John Williams' Film Night Tribute with the Boston Pops

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, it's a celebration of the legendary film composer, with selections from his iconic movie scores.

Sunday, June 23, 2019

7:00 PM

Recorded May 31, 2019 at Symphony Hall

This week on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart leads a program devoted to music by the legendary John Williams, with selections that range from the sheer terror of Jaws to the transportive magic of Star Wars and Harry Potter!

Boston Pops

Keith Lockhart, conductor

See upcoming events with the Boston Pops.