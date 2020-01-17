Joyce and a Jazz Band Visit Tiny Desk

The latest tiny concert from Joyce DiDonato, David Lang's Fidelio update, and Sheku Kanneh-Mason's chart-topping new album. Plus, how much do musicians make from streaming services, really?

1. Erin Busch, founder and Artistic Director of the Young Women Composers Camp, answers 5 questions about the importance of amplifying the voices young female and nonbinary students.

2. Composer David Lang has been thinking about Fidelio, Beethoven's only opera, for the past 40 years. Namely: what happened to the other prisoners mentioned in the libretto? His new opera, Prisoner of the State, answers that question.

3. Cellist Zoë Keating explains how much money musicians make from streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify.

4. Sheku Kanneh-Mason is set to be the first cellist in history to reach the top 10 of the UK Official Charts! (Side note: this album is our CD of the Week this week!)

5. Public libraries in New York, Philadelphia, and Canada are beginning to offer musical instruments! Now to figure out how to start this initiative in every city...

6. Opera star Joyce DiDonato visited NPR Music's Tiny Desk -- and brought a jazz band to back her up.