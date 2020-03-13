Just Eight Cool Things to Watch, Hear, and Read This Weekend

By 10 minutes ago
  • Black turntable
    Photo by Dids from Pexels

It's been one heck of a week. Here are 8 things to enjoy wholeheartedly and enthusiastically, from a new barcode instrument, to a deep dive on theremins, to Igor Levit live on Twitter.

1. This instrument is made of barcodes, and you use scanners to play it. Here's how:

2. An underheard pianist whose entire catalog of work is available, for free, on YouTube? Yes please:

3. You might know about theremins, but do you really know about them? You're about to be obsessed.

4. George Ormiston is the last wooden flute maker in Scotland. Here's an inside look at his ancient craft.

5. Kirill Gerstein! Tiny Desk! This is a joy, plain and simple:

6. Is it corny to plug my own email newsletter here? I'm doing it anyway, because it's relevant -- here are 8 25-second clips of classical pieces you can wash your hands to

7. So as not to spend too much time talking about COVID-19, I'm combining these videos into one list item.

8. Pianist Igor Levit gave a live mini-concert on Twitter yesterday:

Tags: 
link roundup

