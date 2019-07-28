Kim Kashkashian's Bach

The Boston-based violist talks with host Brian McCreath about the six solo suites originally written for the cello and her recording of them, and Rudolf Lutz conducts the Cantata No. 9 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Suite for Solo Viola No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008 (originally for cello): I. Prelude - Kim Kashkashian, viola

Cantata BWV 9 Es it das Heil uns kommen her (translation) - Julia Doyle, soprano; Alex Potter, alto; Charles Daniels, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Chorus and Orchestra of the J.S. Bach Foundation St. Gallen; Rudolf Lutz, conductor

Chorale Prelude on Es it das Heil uns kommen her, BWV 638 - Markus Becker, piano

Suite for Solo Viola No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (originally for cello) - Kim Kashkashian, viola