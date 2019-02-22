Kristine Opolais in Puccini's "Suor Angelica"

Saturday, February 23, 2019 (encore Monday, March 4)

8:00 PM

The Latvian soprano sings the title role in a tragic one-act opera, with the Boston Symphony, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and the Lorelei Ensemble, led by Andris Nelsons.

Also on the program, rarely-heard music by Lili Boulanger and Debussy's gorgeous Three Nocturnes.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Kristine Opolais, soprano (Sister Angelica)

Violeta Urmana, mezzo-soprano (The Princess)

Lorelei Ensemble,

Beth Willer, Artistic Director

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Boston Symphony Children's Choir

Lili BOULANGER D'un Soir triste

DEBUSSY Nocturnes

PUCCINI Suor Angelica

(sung in Italian with English supertitles)