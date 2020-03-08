Lara St. John, Marie-Pierre Langlamet, and Bach

A New York-based violinist and the Principal Harpist of the Berlin Philharmonic team up for a unique take on Bach's music, and John Eliot Gardiner conducts the Cantata No. 150 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Suite from the E major Partita for violin, BWV 1006 (arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff) - Olga Kern, piano

Cantata BWV 150 Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich (translation) - Gillian Keith, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Charles Daniels, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1014 - Lara St. John, violin; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp

Fantasia and Fugue in G minor, BWV 542 (trans. Leopold Stokowski) - BBC Philharmonic, Matthias Bamert, conductor