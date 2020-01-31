Latry Plays Bach at Notre Dame

On the program:

Trio Sonata in C, BWV 529 - Isabelle Faust and Bernhard Forck, violins; Jan Freiheit, cello; Raphael Alpermann, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 125 Mit Fried und Freud ich fahr dahin (translation) - Sarah Wagener, soprano; Benno Schachtner, alto; Sebastian Kohlhepp, tenor; Thomas E. Bauer, bass; Chorus Musicus of Cologne and Das Neue Orchester, Christoph Spering, conductor

Fugue in G minor, BWV 578, Little - Olivier Latry, organ (Cavalle-Coll organ at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris)

Piece d'orgue, BWV 572 - Olivier Latry, organ (Cavalle-Coll organ at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris)