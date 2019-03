On The Bach Hour, Eric Milnes leads Montreal Baroque in music that opens an invitation to a new day.

On the program:

French Suite No. 6 in E, BWV 817 (arr. Feldmann) - Klaus and Rainer Feldmann, guitars

Cantata BWV 1 Wie schoen leuchtet der Morgenstern (translation) - Monika Mauch, soprano; Matthew White, countertenor; Charles Daniels, tenor; Stephan MacLeod, bass; Montreal Baroque, Eric Milnes, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 - Dunedin Consort, John Butt, director