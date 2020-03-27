Live Music Moves Digital During COVID-19 Pandemic

There's no getting around it: life is weird right now. If, like us, you're feeling like you need music now more than ever before, read on.

1. First: comprehensive roundups of livestreamed and on-demand classical concerts, from The Guardian and NPR Music.

2. The Philadelphia Orchestra livestreamed a concert of two Beethoven symphonies on March 12:

3. Now that so many ensembles are moving to digital livestreamed concerts, what is it like to be a musician playing for an empty hall

4. And what about when you're a music teacher? This choir director leads rehearsal digitally, over Zoom.

5. In the United Kingdom, opera companies are helping fight the spread of COVID-19 in two major ways: manufacturing surgical masks, and delivering supplies on trucks previously used for transporting set pieces.

6. A few more fun and funky videos:

7. And a shameless plug for our own content: we'll have audio from the Boston Lyric Opera's production of "Norma" available on demand this weekend, and we're playing Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts from our archives at 8pm, six nights per week. 

