Lorraine Hunt Lieberson in Bach's Cantata 170

Oboist Peggy Pearson and composer John Harbison join host Brian McCreath to describe the unique emotional power of performances by late mezzo-soprano Lorraine Hunt Lieberson.

On the program:

Toccata in D, BWV 912 - Lise de la Salle, piano

Duetto in F, BWV 803 - Caterina Lichtenberg, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandocello

Cantata BWV 170 Vergnügte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust (translation) - Lorraine Hunt-Lieberson, mezzo-soprano; Peggy Pearson, oboe d'amore; Greenleaf Chamber Players

Duetto in E minor, BWV 802, and Duetto in G, BWV 804 - Caterina Lichtenberg, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandocello