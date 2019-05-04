Lost and Found Bach

Harvard University's Christoph Wolff tells the story of a lost work of Bach's, re-discovered in 2005.

On the program:

Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr', BWV 662 (Leipzig) - Jacob Street, organ (Richards, Fowkes, & Co. organ at First Lutheran Church, Boston)

Cantata BWV 112 Der Herr ist mein getreuer Hirt (translation) - Katharine Fuge, soprano; William Towers, alto; Norbert Meyn, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Concerto in D for three violins, BWV 1064R - Petra Müllejans, Gottfried von der Goltz, and Anne Katharina Schreiber, violins; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

Alles mit Gott und nichts ohn' ihn, BWV 1127 - Elin Manahan Thomas, soprano; English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiiner, conductor