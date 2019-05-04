Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Lost and Found Bach

Harvard University's Christoph Wolff tells the story of a lost work of Bach's, re-discovered in 2005.

On the program:

Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr', BWV 662 (Leipzig) - Jacob Street, organ (Richards, Fowkes, & Co. organ at First Lutheran Church, Boston)

Cantata BWV 112 Der Herr ist mein getreuer Hirt (translation) - Katharine Fuge, soprano;  William Towers, alto;  Norbert Meyn, tenor;  Stephen Varcoe, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Concerto in D for three violins, BWV 1064R - Petra Müllejans, Gottfried von der Goltz, and Anne Katharina Schreiber, violins;  Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

Alles mit Gott und nichts ohn' ihn, BWV 1127 - Elin Manahan Thomas, soprano;  English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiiner, conductor

