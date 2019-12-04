Make WCRB Your Home for the Holidays

Throughout December, make WCRB your home for holiday music!

Sunday, December 8, 7pm

WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society: Handel’s "Messiah," recorded in concert at Symphony Hall.

Saturday, December 14, 8pm

Act 2 of Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker" with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, in an encore broadcast from 2018.

Sunday, December 15, 7pm

WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops: “Holiday Pops!”, recorded in concert at Symphony Hall.

Saturday, December 21, 8pm

Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Bach’s "Christmas Oratorio," in an encore broadcast from 2018.

Sunday, December 22, 7pm

WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival: Ensemble Correspondances, performing Charpentier’s "Pastorale de Noël", recorded in concert at Memorial Church, Harvard University.

Monday, December 23, 8pm

A classic recording of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Seiji Ozawa in Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker."

Tuesday, December 24

Throughout the day and into the night, join us for seasonal favorites, plus traditional carols from throughout the centuries and around the world.

Wednesday, December 25

Our festive blend of classical holiday favorites and new discoveries continues, with a new recording of Handel's "Messiah," with Jordi Savall and Le Concert des Nations, at noon.

Tuesday, December 31

Music to help you ring in the new year -- and the new decade!

Looking for continuous holiday music? We have three different 24-hour streams, filled with the most beautiful classical holiday music, available in the player at the top of our homepage.

WCRB's Perfect Holiday Party Soundtrack - Traditional holiday favorites that keep your mood festive and warm. From "Winter Wonderland" to "Have Yourself a Merry Christmas" to "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," and everything in between. Press play. Party on!

WCRB's Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix - The best of your perfect pops holiday party mixed with classical Christmas. All of the traditional classics, plus carols from across centuries and around the globe. One ultimate stream.

WCRB's Heavenly Holiday Classics - From baroque to renaissance and beyond, classical music lovers, rejoice! This stream features choral and symphonic masterpieces, like Handel’s “Messiah,” Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols,” and more.