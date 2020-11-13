Marin Alsop Reacts to TV and Movie Orchestras

Come, let us lead you through the week in music, including quarantinnovative (a word we just coined right now) one-man bands, heartwarming stories of artists young and old, and renowned conductor Marin Alsop's ultimate TV orchestra takedown.

1. Grace Moore is a 12-year old girl from Brooklyn -- and one of the youngest composers to ever have music performed by the New York Philharmonic.

2. Watch former ballet dancer Marta C. González, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, remember the choreography to selections from Swan Lake:

3. Is there anything violinist Ray Chen can't do? Here he is, accompanying himself:

4. The title of this video really does say it all: "All 46 Hamilton Songs Played by One Band Kid in Under 5 Minutes."

5. Meet Nannette Streicher, the woman who built Beethoven's piano.

6. Throughout the pandemic, we've heard over and over that singing in groups is one of the fastest ways to spread COVID-19. But could it be that singing is also a key to recovery? New research suggests so.

7. In a video for Wired, conductor Marin Alsop critiques famous orchestra scenes from movies and TV: