Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Mark Padmore Sings Bach's Cantata 114

  • Mark Padmore
    Mark Padmore
    Marco Borggreve

The British tenor is at the heart of music that reckons with the darker side of human nature - and the possibility of consolation - on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Trio Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 530 - Robert Quinney, organ (Frobenius organ at The Queen's College, Oxford, England)

Cantata BWV 114 Ach, lieben Christen, seid getrost (translation) - Charles Humphries, alto;  Mark Padmore, tenor;  Stephan Loges, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 - Musica Amphion, Pieter-Jan Belder, director

 

Tags: 
Robert Quinney
Monteverdi Choir
John Eliot Gardiner
Musica Amphion
Johann Sebastian Bach