Mark Padmore Sings Bach's Cantata 114

The British tenor is at the heart of music that reckons with the darker side of human nature - and the possibility of consolation - on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Trio Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 530 - Robert Quinney, organ (Frobenius organ at The Queen's College, Oxford, England)

Cantata BWV 114 Ach, lieben Christen, seid getrost (translation) - Charles Humphries, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephan Loges, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 - Musica Amphion, Pieter-Jan Belder, director