Masaaki Suzuki Conducts Bach's Cantata 42

On The Bach Hour, Bach Collegium Japan performs the composer's Cantata No. 42, telling the story of the days immediately following Easter, and Andrew Manze directs Bach's Triple Concerto.

On the program:

Triple Concerto in A minor, BWV 1044 - Rachel Brown, flute; Pauline Nobes, violin; Richard Egarr, harpsichord; Academy of Ancient Music, Andrew Manze, director

Cantata BWV 42 Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, counter-tenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Dominik Wörner, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor